Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Agilysys (AGYS), inTEST (INTT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Agilysys (AGYS), inTEST (INTT) and QuickLogic (QUIK) with bullish sentiments.

Agilysys (AGYS)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Agilysys, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agilysys with a $64.00 average price target.

inTEST (INTT)

In a report released today, Richard Ryan from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on inTEST, with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.75, close to its 52-week high of $13.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 69.6% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for inTEST with a $15.75 average price target, implying a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

QuickLogic (QUIK)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on QuickLogic, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 44.9% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and Ambarella.

QuickLogic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, which is a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $8.00 price target.

