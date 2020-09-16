Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD), Senseonics Holdings (SENS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) and Senseonics Holdings (SENS) with bullish sentiments.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 64.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00.

Senseonics Holdings (SENS)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Senseonics Holdings, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.41, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Senseonics Holdings with a $0.80 average price target.

