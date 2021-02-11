Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Adyen (ADYYF), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adyen (ADYYF) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) with bullish sentiments.

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released today, Charles Brennan from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR2417.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2650.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Brennan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 62.3% success rate. Brennan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Accenture, Cognizant, and Temenos.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2407.38, which is a -8.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR2100.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released today, Alexander Duval from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR42.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.79, close to its 52-week high of $43.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Duval is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 70.2% success rate. Duval covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Embracer Group AB, and CD Projekt SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $42.71 average price target, representing a 1.3% upside. In a report issued on February 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR40.00 price target.

