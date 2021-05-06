Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: ACI Worldwide (ACIW), Karooooo (KARO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ACI Worldwide (ACIW) and Karooooo (KARO) with bullish sentiments.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on ACI Worldwide today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 63.3% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACI Worldwide is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.00, representing a 27.3% upside. In a report released today, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Karooooo (KARO)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Karooooo, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karooooo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.50, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Investec also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.