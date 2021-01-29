Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: 8X8 (EGHT), Juniper Networks (JNPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on 8X8 (EGHT) and Juniper Networks (JNPR) with bullish sentiments.

8X8 (EGHT)

Needham analyst Richard Valera reiterated a Buy rating on 8X8 today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.40, close to its 52-week high of $39.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 68.6% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 8X8 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.86, implying a 0.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Juniper Networks, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.11, close to its 52-week high of $27.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 67.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00, a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $28.00 price target.

