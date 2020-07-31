Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: 8X8 (EGHT), Facebook (FB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on 8X8 (EGHT), Facebook (FB) and Glu Mobile (GLUU) with bullish sentiments.

8X8 (EGHT)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on 8X8, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 57.7% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

8X8 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.25, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Facebook (FB)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $234.50, close to its 52-week high of $250.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 73.1% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Pinterest, and Twitter.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $275.37, which is a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

Glu Mobile (GLUU)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 56.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Facebook, Alphabet, and Logitech.

Glu Mobile has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.73, a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.50 price target.

