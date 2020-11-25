Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: 21Vianet Group (VNET), Farfetch (FTCH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on 21Vianet Group (VNET), Farfetch (FTCH) and Dell Technologies (DELL) with bullish sentiments.

21Vianet Group (VNET)

Merrill Lynch analyst Paul Dewberry maintained a Buy rating on 21Vianet Group today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.98, close to its 52-week high of $30.44.

Dewberry has an average return of 13.0% when recommending 21Vianet Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Dewberry is ranked #3927 out of 7117 analysts.

21Vianet Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Farfetch (FTCH)

In a report released today, Ashley Wallace from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Farfetch, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.42.

Wallace has an average return of 110.0% when recommending Farfetch.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is ranked #1965 out of 7117 analysts.

Farfetch has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.50, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

In a report released today, Wamsi Mohan from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Dell Technologies, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.21, close to its 52-week high of $71.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 58.2% success rate. Mohan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Pure Storage, and Amphenol.

Dell Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.40, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on November 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.