Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Wendy’s (WEN), CDK Global (CDK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wendy’s (WEN) and CDK Global (CDK) with bullish sentiments.

Wendy’s (WEN)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Wendy’s, with a price target of $28.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 62.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wendy’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Longbow Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

CDK Global (CDK)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on CDK Global, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CDK Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.00, representing a 30.4% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

