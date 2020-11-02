Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Waste Management (WM), Cra International (CRAI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Waste Management (WM) and Cra International (CRAI) with bullish sentiments.

Waste Management (WM)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Waste Management, with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $118.80.

Cra International (CRAI)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke reiterated a Buy rating on Cra International today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 49.1% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Icf International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cra International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.00.

