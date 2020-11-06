Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Usio (USIO), Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Usio (USIO), Perdoceo Education (PRDO) and Lions Gate Entertainment Class A (LGF.A) with bullish sentiments.

Usio (USIO)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Usio today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Usio with a $4.75 average price target.

Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Perdoceo Education today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 38.6% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Perdoceo Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment Class A (LGF.A)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.3% and a 37.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and National Cinemedia.

Lions Gate Entertainment Class A has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

