Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: TTEC Holdings (TTEC), Netflix (NFLX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TTEC Holdings (TTEC) and Netflix (NFLX) with bullish sentiments.

TTEC Holdings (TTEC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi initiated coverage with a Buy rating on TTEC Holdings today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.43, close to its 52-week high of $60.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 70.9% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TTEC Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.00.

Netflix (NFLX)

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Netflix, with a price target of $630.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $541.45, close to its 52-week high of $575.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 68.1% and a 76.5% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $535.48, representing a -4.8% downside. In a report issued on September 29, LightShed Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $630.00 price target.

