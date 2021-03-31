Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Trxade Group (MEDS), VerifyMe (VRME)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trxade Group (MEDS) and VerifyMe (VRME) with bullish sentiments.

Trxade Group (MEDS)

In a report released yesterday, Allen Klee from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Trxade Group, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Klee ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.3% and a 25.7% success rate. Klee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Agilysys.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trxade Group with a $12.50 average price target, representing a 106.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

VerifyMe (VRME)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on VerifyMe yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 109.8% and a 75.3% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VerifyMe with a $10.00 average price target.

