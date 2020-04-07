Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Tractor Supply (TSCO), Wingstop (WING)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tractor Supply (TSCO) and Wingstop (WING) with bullish sentiments.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 59.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Lumber Liquidators.

Tractor Supply has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.00, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Wingstop (WING)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Wingstop today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 47.5% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wingstop with a $101.14 average price target, which is a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

