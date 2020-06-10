Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Townsquare Media (TSQ), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Townsquare Media (TSQ), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) and DLH Holdings (DLHC) with bullish sentiments.

Townsquare Media (TSQ)

In a report released today, Michael Kupinski from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Townsquare Media, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupinski is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.6% and a 37.6% success rate. Kupinski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Tribune Publishing Co, Salem Communications, and Gray Television.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Townsquare Media is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, with a price target of $13.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.4% and a 36.3% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Orion Group Holdings.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.80.

DLH Holdings (DLHC)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes reiterated a Buy rating on DLH Holdings today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.58, close to its 52-week high of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and Fat Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DLH Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.13, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.