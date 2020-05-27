Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), Heartland Express (HTLD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) and Heartland Express (HTLD) with bullish sentiments.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Texas Roadhouse, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 52.1% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Texas Roadhouse with a $51.06 average price target, implying a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Heartland Express (HTLD)

KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler maintained a Buy rating on Heartland Express today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Fowler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 64.5% success rate. Fowler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Old Dominion Freight, Werner Enterprises, and Marten Transport.

Heartland Express has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.67.

