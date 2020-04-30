Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Starbucks (SBUX), Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Starbucks (SBUX) and Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) with bullish sentiments.

Starbucks (SBUX)

In a report released today, Wendy Nicholson from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicholson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 56.4% success rate. Nicholson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Starbucks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.67, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI)

In a report released today, Currey Baker from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Sinclair Broadcast, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.63, close to its 52-week low of $10.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Live Nation Entertainment, Nexstar Media Group, and Hemisphere Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sinclair Broadcast with a $35.50 average price target.

