Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Stamps (STMP), Quanta Services (PWR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Stamps (STMP) and Quanta Services (PWR) with bullish sentiments.

Stamps (STMP)

In a report released today, Tyler Wood from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Stamps, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $185.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 65.2% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, PROS Holdings, and SPS Commerce.

Stamps has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $199.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Quanta Services (PWR)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Quanta Services, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 67.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quanta Services is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.78, implying a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 16, CFRA also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.