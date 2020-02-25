Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Shake Shack (SHAK), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Shake Shack (SHAK) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) with bullish sentiments.

Shake Shack (SHAK)

Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan reiterated a Buy rating on Shake Shack today and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Regan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Regan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shake Shack is a Hold with an average price target of $78.25, a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

J.P. Morgan analyst Joseph Greff maintained a Buy rating on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Greff is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 59.9% success rate. Greff covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Penn National Gaming, and Las Vegas Sands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.00, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on February 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

