Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Saia (SAIA), Yum! Brands (YUM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Saia (SAIA), Yum! Brands (YUM) and CH Robinson (CHRW) with bullish sentiments.

Saia (SAIA)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown reiterated a Buy rating on Saia today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 71.8% success rate. Brown covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Waste Connections, and GFL Environmental.

Saia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.57.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 59.4% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.25, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

CH Robinson (CHRW)

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating on CH Robinson today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Wadewitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.9% success rate. Wadewitz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CH Robinson with a $72.67 average price target, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

