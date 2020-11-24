Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Quotient Technology (QUOT), Altice Usa (ATUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Quotient Technology (QUOT) and Altice Usa (ATUS) with bullish sentiments.

Quotient Technology (QUOT)

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Quotient Technology, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 50.7% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and EverQuote.

Quotient Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

Altice Usa (ATUS)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Altice Usa. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 58.1% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Cogent Comms.

Altice Usa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.50.

