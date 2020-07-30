Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Norfolk Southern (NSC), Saia (SAIA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Norfolk Southern (NSC), Saia (SAIA) and Starbucks (SBUX) with bullish sentiments.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained a Buy rating on Norfolk Southern today and set a price target of $214.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $188.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Wetherbee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Wetherbee covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Acquisition, Knight Transportation, and Kansas City Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Norfolk Southern is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $195.88, which is a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Saia (SAIA)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Saia, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.27, close to its 52-week high of $132.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 75.8% success rate. Brown covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Waste Connections, and GFL Environmental.

Saia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $132.40, implying an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Citigroup analyst Wendy Nicholson maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicholson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.2% success rate. Nicholson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Reynolds Consumer Products.

Starbucks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.95, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

