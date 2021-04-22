Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Netflix (NFLX), Yum! Brands (YUM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Netflix (NFLX), Yum! Brands (YUM) and Ebay (EBAY) with bullish sentiments.

Netflix (NFLX)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Netflix, with a price target of $655.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $508.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.9% and a 69.0% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Netflix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $598.82, implying a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $675.00 price target.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

In a report released yesterday, David Palmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.45, close to its 52-week high of $118.97.

Palmer has an average return of 15.5% when recommending Yum! Brands.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is ranked #593 out of 7461 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yum! Brands with a $118.20 average price target, representing a 0.4% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

Ebay (EBAY)

In a report issued on April 19, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Ebay, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.78, close to its 52-week high of $65.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 74.3% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and Corsair Gaming.

Ebay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.56, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

