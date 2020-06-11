Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: MSC Industrial (MSM), Bandwidth (BAND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on MSC Industrial (MSM), Bandwidth (BAND) and Jack In The Box (JACK) with bullish sentiments.

MSC Industrial (MSM)

In a report released today, Steve Barger from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on MSC Industrial, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Barger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Barger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Park-Ohio Holdings, and Timken Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MSC Industrial with a $72.20 average price target, a -3.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bandwidth (BAND)

In a report released today, Alex Kurtz from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Bandwidth, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.36, close to its 52-week high of $121.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurtz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 61.5% success rate. Kurtz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cisco Systems, and Sprout Social.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bandwidth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $111.50, which is a -6.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Jack In The Box (JACK)

In a report released today, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Jack In The Box, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 65.8% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jack In The Box with a $71.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.