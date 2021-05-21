Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: MGM Resorts (MGM), Perficient (PRFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MGM Resorts (MGM) and Perficient (PRFT) with bullish sentiments.

MGM Resorts (MGM)

Jefferies analyst David Katz maintained a Buy rating on MGM Resorts today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.91, close to its 52-week high of $42.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 54.6% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, International Game Technology, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

MGM Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.55, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report issued on May 18, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $47.00 price target.

Perficient (PRFT)

Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind maintained a Buy rating on Perficient yesterday and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.87, close to its 52-week high of $73.67.

Thind has an average return of 92.7% when recommending Perficient.

According to TipRanks.com, Thind is ranked #1951 out of 7525 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Perficient with a $76.67 average price target.

