Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Marriott International (MAR), TripAdvisor (TRIP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marriott International (MAR) and TripAdvisor (TRIP) with bullish sentiments.

Marriott International (MAR)

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Marriott International today and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 56.2% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Marriott International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $91.31, implying a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor (TRIP)

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to TripAdvisor, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.18, close to its 52-week low of $13.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 51.2% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TripAdvisor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.29, which is a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Ascendiant also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

