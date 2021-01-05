Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Marker Therapeutics (MRKR), fuboTV (FUBO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) and fuboTV (FUBO) with bullish sentiments.

Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler assigned a Buy rating to Marker Therapeutics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 56.5% and a 52.5% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, and Aptose Biosciences.

Marker Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

fuboTV (FUBO)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein assigned a Buy rating to fuboTV today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 74.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for fuboTV with a $34.00 average price target, representing a 22.7% upside. In a report issued on December 22, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

