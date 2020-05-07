Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Liberty Global C (LBTYK), Icf International (ICFI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Liberty Global C (LBTYK) and Icf International (ICFI) with bullish sentiments.

Liberty Global C (LBTYK)

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Global C today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.46, close to its 52-week high of $22.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

Liberty Global C has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

Icf International (ICFI)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Icf International today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 42.0% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Icf International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $90.75, which is a 35.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

