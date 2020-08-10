Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: International Seaways (INSW), Magnite (MGNI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on International Seaways (INSW) and Magnite (MGNI) with bullish sentiments.

International Seaways (INSW)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on International Seaways, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.39, close to its 52-week low of $14.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.3% and a 40.8% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for International Seaways with a $24.20 average price target.

Magnite (MGNI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl reiterated a Buy rating on Magnite today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.7% and a 56.0% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

Magnite has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

