Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI), WNS (WNS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) and WNS (WNS) with bullish sentiments.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Heritage-Crystal Clean today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 48.2% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heidrick & Struggles, and Cra International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Heritage-Crystal Clean is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.33.

WNS (WNS)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on WNS, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.1% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Insight Enterprises, and Sykes Enterprises.

WNS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.67.

