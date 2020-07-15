Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI), Perficient (PRFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) and Perficient (PRFT) with bullish sentiments.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean received a Buy rating and a $22.00 price target from Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 41.6% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Echo Global Logistics, and Heidrick & Struggles.

Heritage-Crystal Clean has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Perficient (PRFT)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Perficient, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.6% and a 41.6% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perficient is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.