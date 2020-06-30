Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Halliburton (HAL), Enbridge (ENB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Halliburton (HAL) and Enbridge (ENB) with bullish sentiments.

Halliburton (HAL)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Halliburton yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.6% and a 26.5% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Halliburton with a $11.15 average price target, which is a -7.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Enbridge (ENB)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge yesterday and set a price target of C$61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 65.4% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enbridge with a $41.57 average price target, a 39.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

