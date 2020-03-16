Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: FedEx (FDX), Ralph Lauren (RL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on FedEx (FDX) and Ralph Lauren (RL) with bullish sentiments.

FedEx (FDX)

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Buy rating on FedEx today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.63, close to its 52-week low of $96.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 36.8% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FedEx with a $161.75 average price target, representing a 57.9% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $159.00 price target.

Ralph Lauren (RL)

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Buy rating on Ralph Lauren today and set a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.67, close to its 52-week low of $76.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 38.6% success rate. Boruchow covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Signet Jewelers, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

Ralph Lauren has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.50.

