Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Everi Holdings (EVRI), Waste Management (WM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Everi Holdings (EVRI) and Waste Management (WM) with bullish sentiments.

Everi Holdings (EVRI)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Everi Holdings, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everi Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.80, which is a 48.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Waste Management (WM)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on Waste Management today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 73.3% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Waste Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.55, representing a 9.6% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

