Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF)

In a report issued on November 3, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.12, close to its 52-week high of $4.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 69.3% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Celestica, CGI Group, and Descartes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.04, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on December 3, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

