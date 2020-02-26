Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Entercom Communications (ETM), Genco Shipping (GNK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Entercom Communications (ETM), Genco Shipping (GNK) and TravelCenters (TA) with bullish sentiments.

Entercom Communications (ETM)

In a report released yesterday, Zachary Silver from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Entercom Communications, with a price target of $5.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Sirius XM Holdings, and Cumulus Media.

Entercom Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Genco Shipping (GNK)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Genco Shipping yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.06, close to its 52-week low of $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.6% and a 37.6% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genco Shipping with a $15.00 average price target.

TravelCenters (TA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher reiterated a Buy rating on TravelCenters yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 49.2% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Office Properties Income, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

TravelCenters has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.