Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Elis SA (ELSSF), Catena Media (CTTMF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Elis SA (ELSSF) and Catena Media (CTTMF) with bullish sentiments.

Elis SA (ELSSF)

In a report issued on May 4, David Cerdan from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Elis SA, with a price target of EUR20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 56.8% success rate. Cerdan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Koninklijke Philips, Tecan Group AG, and Qiagen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Elis SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.22.

Catena Media (CTTMF)

In a report issued on May 4, Hjalmar Ahlberg from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Catena Media, with a price target of SEK68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.61.

Ahlberg has an average return of 118.4% when recommending Catena Media.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahlberg is ranked #1337 out of 7490 analysts.

Catena Media has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.01.

