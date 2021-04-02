Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) with bullish sentiments.

Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Benedict reiterated a Buy rating on Driven Brands Holdings on March 24 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 82.9% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, Petco Health and Wellness Company, and Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings.

Driven Brands Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.71.

