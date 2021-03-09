Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Dolby Laboratories (DLB) with bullish sentiments.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

In a report issued on February 23, Steve Frankel from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Dolby Laboratories, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.70, close to its 52-week high of $101.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 58.5% success rate. Frankel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Brightcove, Harmonic, and Qumu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dolby Laboratories with a $99.50 average price target, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.