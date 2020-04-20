Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Dine Brands Global (DIN), CarGurus (CARG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dine Brands Global (DIN) and CarGurus (CARG) with bullish sentiments.

Dine Brands Global (DIN)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Dine Brands Global, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 50.6% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dine Brands Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CarGurus (CARG)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on CarGurus today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.30, close to its 52-week low of $14.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is ranked #660 out of 6484 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarGurus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.57, a 58.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.