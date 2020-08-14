Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Diamond S Shipping (DSSI), Franchise Group (FRG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) and Franchise Group (FRG) with bullish sentiments.

Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

In a report released yesterday, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Diamond S Shipping, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.62, close to its 52-week low of $7.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamond S Shipping is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

Franchise Group (FRG)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Franchise Group, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.50, close to its 52-week high of $27.49.

Buck has an average return of 12.5% when recommending Franchise Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6122 out of 6892 analysts.

Franchise Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

