Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Denny’s (DENN), McDonald’s (MCD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Denny’s (DENN) and McDonald’s (MCD) with bullish sentiments.

Denny’s (DENN)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Denny’s on October 19 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 57.3% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Denny’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

McDonald’s (MCD)

In a report released yesterday, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $227.73, close to its 52-week high of $231.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 67.6% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McDonald’s is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $233.73, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MCD: