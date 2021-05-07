Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Conduent (CNDT), Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Conduent (CNDT) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) with bullish sentiments.

Conduent (CNDT)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Conduent, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.44, close to its 52-week high of $7.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 63.1% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Conduent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on Madison Square Garden Entertainment today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 55.2% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Sports, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Terminix Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Madison Square Garden Entertainment with a $115.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MSGE: