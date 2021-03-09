Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Clean Harbors (CLH), Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Clean Harbors (CLH) and Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) with bullish sentiments.

Clean Harbors (CLH)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Clean Harbors, with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.00, close to its 52-week high of $90.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 68.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clean Harbors with a $99.50 average price target, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan reiterated a Buy rating on Del Taco Restaurants today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.96, close to its 52-week high of $11.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Del Taco Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

