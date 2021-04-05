Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Cinemark Holdings (CNK) with bullish sentiments.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold maintained a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings on March 24 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 62.6% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and AMC Entertainment.

Cinemark Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.63, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

