Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Chipotle (CMG)

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report issued on March 9, Andrew Charles from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle, with a price target of $1900.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1516.66, close to its 52-week high of $1579.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Charles is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 74.3% success rate. Charles covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Jack In The Box, and Domino’s Pizza.

Chipotle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1673.45, an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

