Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Chegg (CHGG), Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chegg (CHGG) and Accel Entertainment (ACEL) with bullish sentiments.

Chegg (CHGG)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Chegg, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 63.8% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and FTAC Olympus Acquisition.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chegg with a $107.25 average price target, a 41.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Accel Entertainment, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.8% and a 65.1% success rate. Gibas covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as KLDiscovery, DraftKings, and Gogo.

Accel Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.80.

