Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Charter Communications (CHTR), Perficient (PRFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Charter Communications (CHTR) and Perficient (PRFT) with bullish sentiments.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Charter Communications today and set a price target of $730.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $583.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.7% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

Charter Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $598.36, a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $650.00 price target.

Perficient (PRFT)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Perficient today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Perficient with a $47.00 average price target, representing a 17.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

