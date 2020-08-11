Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Celcuity (CELC), Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Celcuity (CELC) and Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) with bullish sentiments.

Celcuity (CELC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Celcuity today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.14, close to its 52-week low of $4.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 48.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Celcuity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.14, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 44.4% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences, and Homology Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marker Therapeutics with a $8.90 average price target.

