Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: CCL Industries (CCDBF), TC Energy (TRP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CCL Industries (CCDBF) and TC Energy (TRP) with bullish sentiments.

CCL Industries (CCDBF)

In a report released today, Michael Glen from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on CCL Industries, with a price target of C$56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Glen is ranked #5437 out of 6495 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CCL Industries with a $39.87 average price target, a 37.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$57.00 price target.

TC Energy (TRP)

In a report released today, Matthew Taylor, CA, CFA from Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on TC Energy, with a price target of C$71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.63.

CFA has an average return of 10.2% when recommending TC Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3061 out of 6495 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TC Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.17.

