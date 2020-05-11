Analysts Are Bullish on These Services Stocks: Cardtronics (CATM), SeaWorld (SEAS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cardtronics (CATM) and SeaWorld (SEAS) with bullish sentiments.

Cardtronics (CATM)

In a report released today, Andrew Jeffrey from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.40, close to its 52-week low of $15.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Jeffrey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 71.7% success rate. Jeffrey covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Alliance Data Systems, and Euronet Worldwide.

Cardtronics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, representing a 43.8% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

SeaWorld (SEAS)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Buy rating on SeaWorld today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Swartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Swartz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Fox Factory Holding, and Thor Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SeaWorld with a $19.00 average price target, which is a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

